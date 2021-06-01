Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.57. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 83,033 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 40,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,517.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

