Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 193,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.