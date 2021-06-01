Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 370.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

