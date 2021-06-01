Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.65 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

