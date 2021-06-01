Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. 498,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

