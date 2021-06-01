LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146,391.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $146,391.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

