Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $276,998.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00188497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00992789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

