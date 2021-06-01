Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $197.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 573.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lear by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lear by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

