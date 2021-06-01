Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $269.95

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.95 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 289.20 ($3.78). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 284.30 ($3.71), with a volume of 13,729,752 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Insiders sold 295,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,590,164 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

