Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £2,291.88 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The company had a trading volume of 10,659,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,006. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

