Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $39.37

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $41.04. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 1,377 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

