Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.18

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.18 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGRVF shares. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

