Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Lemonade by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $205,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.