Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.47 and its 200-day moving average is $302.16.
In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,732 shares of company stock worth $10,263,770. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Assetmark acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
