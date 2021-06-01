Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.47 and its 200-day moving average is $302.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,732 shares of company stock worth $10,263,770. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Assetmark acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

