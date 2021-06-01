Lethean Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.47 or 0.07123678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.01875609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00496610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00733609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00478718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00414359 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

