LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.76. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,631 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.