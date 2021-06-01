LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.76. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,631 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
