LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.22. LG Display shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5,865 shares.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.