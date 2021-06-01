Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 184,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $163.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

