Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.05

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 72913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

