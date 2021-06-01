Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.