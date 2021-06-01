Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.29

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 1258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.
LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
