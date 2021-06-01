Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.29

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 1258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

