Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.07

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €222.07 ($261.26) and traded as high as €249.35 ($293.35). Linde shares last traded at €247.00 ($290.59), with a volume of 580,321 shares traded.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion and a PE ratio of 55.06.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

