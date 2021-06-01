LINKA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,616.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $9,616.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

