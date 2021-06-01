Linker Coin (LNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.72 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

