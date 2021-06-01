Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 799,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $895.11 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.