Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 94,400 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

