Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,269.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Liquity has a market cap of $79.43 million and $52,269.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.34 or 0.00044809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00295513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00188582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00983056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,862,665 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

