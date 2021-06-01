Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $13.55 million and $2,477.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.26 or 0.01252799 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,949.30 or 0.99804034 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 725,776,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.