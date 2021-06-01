Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $216.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $171,789.52 and $216.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.65 or 0.99888199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.