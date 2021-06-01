Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

LFUS stock opened at $261.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average is $260.09. Littelfuse has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $5,412,707 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

