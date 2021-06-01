LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

RAMP opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

