LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.
RAMP opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
