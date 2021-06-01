LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $838,928.03 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $838,928.03 and approximately $2,970.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00124982 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.02 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

