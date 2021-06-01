Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,954,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Loews worth $818,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Loews Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

