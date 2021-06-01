Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 59,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research firms recently commented on LBPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

