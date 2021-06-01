Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 13,700 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $128,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $234.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

