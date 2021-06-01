Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,403 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $145,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. 60,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,191. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

