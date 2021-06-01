Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,310 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $219,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $43,043,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.63. 227,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,226. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

