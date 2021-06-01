Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,568 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock worth $159,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $880.30. 6,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,512. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $888.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day moving average of $749.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

