Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,047 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of East West Bancorp worth $173,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 16,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.