Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,310,110 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $198,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 377,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,589,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

