Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $136,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.95. 226,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

