Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $197,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.23. 50,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

