Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $133.39 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $133,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

