Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $153.03 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,088 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $153,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 526,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,957,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.11. 334,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

