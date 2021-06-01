Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $168.29 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $168,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $302.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,587. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

