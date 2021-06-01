Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $232.15 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.55% of CIT Group worth $232,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,332. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

