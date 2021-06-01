Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,932 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of DraftKings worth $144,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,315,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

