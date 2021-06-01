Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127,082 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $127,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $9.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 613,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

