Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 287,531 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,531 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $275,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

