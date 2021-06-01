Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.28% of Sonos worth $191,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonos by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 26,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,679. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

